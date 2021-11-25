US base in Syria underwent missile attack – Gazeta.Ru

Rockets were fired at the US base Harrab al-Jayr, located in the province of Haseke in Syria. This is reported by the Syrian news agency. SANA, citing sources.

According to their information, at least five rocket shells were fired at the military airfield at the Harrab al-Jayr base, which is used by the US military.

According to the agency, after the incident, several US helicopters were lifted from the base. They tried to find the missile launch area.

No information on possible fatalities or material damage has been reported.

Previously reportedthat in southern Syria, the US military base Al-Tanf came under rocket fire and strikes by five unmanned combat vehicles.

Before became knownthat the US military base in the Omar oil field in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor came under fire.