US Secretary of Energy embarrassed herself in front of reporters
The head of the US Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm could not answer the question of how many barrels of oil the country consumes daily, writes The New York Post. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the US Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm was unable to answer the question of how many barrels of oil the country consumes daily, writes The New York Post. The minister was asked by one of the journalists during a press conference on President Joe Biden’s decision to free up reserves of raw materials. She was unable to respond. Twitter users criticized her for not knowing. “How did she even get this post?” Asks Wayne Mackeprang. “Everyone appointed by Biden is not qualified,” said Whuuuuuuut. “Granholm was appointed to this position to restrict, not produce energy. She has already managed to destroy the Michigan economy with the help of green jobs. of the future, “LCPUSA noted.” She is just as ignorant as everyone else in the presidential administration. I wonder if the White House chefs can cook? “Carol asked.” The authorities take their citizens for complete idiots, “Livinthelife concluded. As the publication reported, citing the US Energy Information Administration, in September, Americans used about 20.7 million barrels oil a day, which means that there will be enough raw materials for two and a half days. The day before, Biden announced a decision to print 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve. He took this step to reduce prices. Some other countries will also use their reserves: China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.
US Secretary of Energy shocked netizens with ignorance
REPORTER: “How many barrels of oil does the US consume per day?”
Energy Sec. Granholm: “I don’t have that number in front of me. I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu
– Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021
“How did she even get this post?” – asked Wayne Mackeprang.
“Everyone appointed by Biden is not qualified,” said Whuuuuuuut.
“Granholm was appointed to this place to restrict, not produce energy. She has already destroyed Michigan’s economy with the green jobs of the future,” LCPUSA said.
“She is as ignorant as everyone else in the presidential administration. I wonder if the chefs in the White House can cook?” – asked Carol.
“The authorities take their citizens for complete idiots,” concluded Livinthelife.
As the publication reported with reference to the US Energy Information Administration, in September the Americans used about 20.7 million barrels of oil per day, which means that the raw materials will last for two and a half days.
