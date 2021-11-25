US Secretary of Energy shocked netizens with ignorance

https://ria.ru/20211124/ministr-1760514298.html

US Secretary of Energy shocked Internet users with ignorance – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The head of the US Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm could not answer the question of how many barrels of oil the country consumes daily, writes The New York Post. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the US Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm was unable to answer the question of how many barrels of oil the country consumes daily, writes The New York Post. The minister was asked by one of the journalists during a press conference on President Joe Biden’s decision to free up reserves of raw materials. She was unable to respond. Twitter users criticized her for not knowing. “How did she even get this post?” Asks Wayne Mackeprang. “Everyone appointed by Biden is not qualified,” said Whuuuuuuut. “Granholm was appointed to this position to restrict, not produce energy. She has already managed to destroy the Michigan economy with the help of green jobs. of the future, “LCPUSA noted.” She is just as ignorant as everyone else in the presidential administration. I wonder if the White House chefs can cook? “Carol asked.” The authorities take their citizens for complete idiots, “Livinthelife concluded. As the publication reported, citing the US Energy Information Administration, in September, Americans used about 20.7 million barrels oil a day, which means that there will be enough raw materials for two and a half days. The day before, Biden announced a decision to print 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve. He took this step to reduce prices. Some other countries will also use their reserves: China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

