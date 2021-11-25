USA on the eve of holidays covered with massive robberies of retail chains – RT in Russian

A number of US states record an increase in the activity of organized groups of shoplifters ahead of the New Year holidays. The National Retail Federation estimates that the increased crime costs retailers an average of $ 700,000 on $ 1 billion a year. It is reported by Axios, as well as several other American newspapers and TV channels.

As noted, several cases of mass thefts were recorded in the country during the week, in particular, on Monday a group of 20 intruders broke into the luxury Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles.

A similar case occurred in San Francisco in Union Square, when attackers broke into the stores of Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdales, writes Associated Press.

About 80 people were involved in the Nordstrom robbery in Walnut Creek, notes CBS SF Bay Area. Stores in Hayward and San Jose also faced robberies, writes the San Francisco Chronicle.

In addition, more than ten people ransacked Louis Vuitton in Chicago last week, stealing bags and accessories and causing more than $ 100,000 in damage to the store, CNN reports.

However, in light of the “rise in organized crime in retail”, the Walgreens pharmacy chain announced the closure of five stores in San Francisco, writes The New York Times.

Former US President Donald Trump said in July that the rise in crime in American cities suggests that cutting police budgets in several regions was a mistake.