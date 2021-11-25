USA will finance the promotion of American culture in Gagauzia and Transnistria

The US Embassy in Moldova intends to provide a grant for programs that will be aimed at strengthening ties between countries and expanding cooperation. RT got acquainted with the document.

As noted in the grant description, programs must include an element of American culture or interaction with American experts, organizations, or institutions.

This will contribute to a deeper understanding of US policy and prospects, the embassy said.

Examples could include, but is not limited to, the use of theater or art to highlight the social impact of economic problems, illustrations of how education can contribute to good governance, or writing lessons to help find people with fresh and independent perspectives, the document says.

Projects applying for grants may be aimed at “deepening Moldovans’ understanding of American culture and values” and reaching a regional audience.

In particular, the US Embassy clarifies that priority will be given to ideas that are designed for residents from the autonomous region of Gagauzia and Transnistria, as well as for the population outside of large cities.

It is planned to allocate from $ 5 thousand to $ 50 thousand for each project.

Earlier, the US State Department allocated more than $ 3 million for programs to “develop” the media and “educate” civil society in Moldova.