UWC subsidiary made a technical default on bonds worth RUB16 billion – RBC

Bank of non-core assets “Trust”, owned by the Central Bank and acting as one of the main shareholders of UWC, “is currently developing a plan of anti-crisis measures to resolve the situation,” his representative told RBC. The Trust will make every effort to further develop the asset. We also want to note that the situation with the technical default of OVK Finance will not affect the production process in any way, “he added.

As of September 30, Trust owns 27.8% of UWC. Bank “Otkrytie” (also owned by the Central Bank) holds 24.3% of the company. 9.3% belongs to Uralvagonzavod, 15% – to Emil Perumov. Another 23.6% of UWC is in free circulation.

OVK shares on the Moscow Exchange collapsed after the publication of the default message: at the moment they fell by almost 12%. As of 13:30 Moscow time, they are traded at 89.2 rubles. – 10% lower than at the close of the previous day.

The BDO auditor warned about problems with payments for this issue even at the end of the first half of 2021. “Society (” OVK Finance “. – RBK) does not have sufficient free cash necessary to repay the debt on a series 01 bonded loan with a carrying amount of RUB 15,742 million either as of June 30, 2021, or as of the date of approval of these financial statements, ”he said.

In July, OVK Finance’s rating was downgraded by Expert RA to ruBB-. This means that the company has a “moderately low level of creditworthiness / financial soundness / financial soundness” compared to other Russian issuers. OVK Finance itself was created to attract debt financing for UWC on the market; its obligations are represented by two bond issues totaling 26 billion rubles. At the same time, the agency “highlights a moderate factor of support from the owners” – “Trust” and “Otkrytie”.

A representative of Otkrytie told RBC that the bank, together with other shareholders and creditors of UWC, is working on options for settling the debt. “At the same time, a technical default on OVK Finance bonds does not create risks for the operating activities of UWC itself,” he said.

In its release, Expert RA negatively assesses the market prospects of the industry “in the next two to three years”: “The existing surplus of rolling stock may last until 2023, since the demand for cars remains small”. In addition, the agency has a negative assessment of the group’s liquidity “due to the large volume of short-term loans and borrowings and the protracted generation of negative operating cash flows”.

UWC should not be viewed as a quasi-state company, Ksenia Yudaeva, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, said at a briefing. Trust works with non-core assets, and different situations happen to them, she added.