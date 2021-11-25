Video “fight” between Shevchenko and Halle Berry published – the premiere of the film took place

The Kyrgyz woman played the rival of the main character Jackie (Halle Berry) in the film. The service has published one of the episodes of the battle between them.

BISHKEK, 25 Nov – Sputnik. The premiere of Hollywood star Halle Berry’s film “Strikes” with the participation of UFC champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko took place. The film was released on streaming service Netflix.

The service has published one of the episodes of the battle between the heroes, the roles of which are played by Berry and Shevchenko.

“This thrilling drama marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Halle Berry, who starred herself,” Netflix said.

Shevchenko played in the film the rival of the main character Jackie (Halle Berry). According to the script, Jackie reanimates her professional MMA career after forging a relationship with her son.

The Kyrgyz woman played the role of a female fighter nicknamed Lady Killer. This is a rising star of mixed martial arts, with whom Jackie will have a major duel to return to its former glory.

Earlier, Valentina Shevchenko said that she graduated from the Kyrgyz State Institute of Arts named after Beishenalieva, so the field of cinema is not alien to her.