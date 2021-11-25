https://ria.ru/20211125/teplo-1760641656.html

Vilfand spoke about weather anomalies in the European part of Russia

Vilfand spoke about weather anomalies in the European part of Russia

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In late November, residents of the central part of European Russia will have warm weather for this period, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti. five degrees “, – he said. According to the interlocutor of the agency, at night the temperature will be about zero degrees. Atmospheric pressure will gradually drop by two to three millimeters daily. A strong wind is predicted on Friday. “In the south (European Russia), the weather is more anticyclonic. The temperature will rise. In Crimea, tomorrow it is predicted plus five – plus seven degrees, and by Saturday, Sunday 14-17 degrees. This temperature is six to eight degrees. A similar situation is in the Krasnodar Territory, “- said the forecaster. He added that on Thursday in Sochi it will be 11-13 degrees, and by Monday 17-20. Meanwhile, in the north of European Russia, abnormal cold is expected, at night in some places up to minus 20 -23.

