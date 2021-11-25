https://ria.ru/20211125/teplo-1760641656.html
Vilfand spoke about weather anomalies in the European part of Russia
Residents of the central part of European Russia at the end of November will have warm weather for this period, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
In late November, residents of the central part of European Russia will have warm weather for this period, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti.

"The temperature in the center of European Russia will be three degrees above normal on Thursday, it will get warmer further. By the weekend it will be five degrees warmer than normal," he said.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, at night the temperature will be about zero degrees. Atmospheric pressure will gradually drop by two to three millimeters daily. A strong wind is predicted on Friday.

"In the south (European Russia), the weather is more anticyclonic. The temperature will rise. In Crimea, tomorrow it is predicted plus five – plus seven degrees, and by Saturday, Sunday 14-17 degrees. This temperature is six to eight degrees. A similar situation is in the Krasnodar Territory," said the forecaster.

He added that on Thursday in Sochi it will be 11-13 degrees, and by Monday 17-20. Meanwhile, in the north of European Russia, abnormal cold is expected, at night in some places up to minus 20-23.
“The temperature in the center of European Russia will be three degrees above normal on Thursday, it will get warmer further. By the weekend it will be five degrees warmer than normal,” he said.
According to the interlocutor of the agency, at night the temperature will be about zero degrees. Atmospheric pressure will gradually drop by two to three millimeters daily. Strong winds are forecast on Friday.
“In the south (European Russia), the weather is more anticyclonic. The temperature will increase. In Crimea, tomorrow it is predicted from plus five to plus seven degrees, and by Saturday, Sunday, 14-17 degrees. This temperature is six to eight degrees higher than normal. A similar situation in Krasnodar Territory, “- said the forecaster.
Meanwhile, in the north of European Russia, anomalous cold is expected, at night in some places up to minus 20-23.
November 18, 00:37
