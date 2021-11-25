Volodin offered to discuss the law on QR codes and opened comments. There are already more than 282 thousand of them.

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/volodin_predlozhil_obsudit_zakon_o_qr_kodah_i_otkryl_kommentarii_ih_uzhe_bolshe_282_tys https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/volodin_predlozhil_obsudit_zakon_o_qr_kodah_i_otkryl_kommentarii_ih_uzhe_bolshe_282_tys 2021.11.25

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin published in his telegram channel a post about the government bill on the introduction of QR codes in public places and some types of transport. Volodin wrote that “feedback is important to him,” because without this “parliament cannot work,” and for the first time opened comments under his post. The number of comments already exceeds 282 thousand. In addition, the number of subscribers to Volodin’s Telegram channel overnight increased from 57 thousand to 111 thousand.

press service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

In the post of Vyacheslav Volodin, there is also his opinion on the letter of the chief doctors of kovidny hospitals, and information on how many deputies and employees of the State Duma apparatus have immunity to coronavirus, and data on the number of cases among parliamentarians, and even information that the bill of the Cabinet of Ministers is sent in the mailing list to the regions. The publication of the Speaker of the State Duma does not yet contain one thing – his own position on this bill. At the same time, Volodin diplomatically noted that the draft laws on QR codes “are important to comprehensively discuss.” “Citizens, legislators, regions, members of the public, experts have the time and opportunity to carefully study both bills, express their comments and suggestions,” wrote the Chairman of the State Duma.

Volodin said that the parliament and the deputies received more than 120 thousand official appeals from citizens. What were these appeals, whether the majority of citizens support the bill on QR codes or not, Volodin’s post does not say. It is only noted that “they are all carefully studied.”

A significant number of comments under Volodin’s post were written by ardent opponents of the idea of ​​introducing QR codes. People write that they are against the division of society into vaccinated and unvaccinated. It is curious that there are opponents of vaccination as such among the commentators under Volodin’s post, but they are in the minority.

Such a large number of comments from a number of Telegram users raises questions. An interlocutor of Znak.com, close to the presidential administration, assessing what is happening, noted: “Vyacheslav Viktorovich is having fun. He did not write anything seditious. But everyone understood everything. “

Volodin spoke about the government bill more than once at State Duma meetings and when communicating with journalists. “If you want to change the world around you, teach others, then start with yourself and show by example,” said the speaker of the lower house of parliament last week. At the same time, the Duma decided to introduce mandatory QR codes for access to the parliament building for official representatives of the government of the Russian Federation, the presidential administration and experts who come to the plenary session hall and committee meetings.

The government submitted a bill on the use of QR codes in public places and on some types of transport to the State Duma two weeks ago. It is assumed that the norms of the law will be in effect until June 1, 2022. In particular, the bill states that QR codes will be needed when visiting cultural institutions, non-food shops and cafes. In addition, they will need to be presented on long-distance trains and for air travel (intercity and international). You won’t need QR codes to visit grocery stores and pharmacies; passengers can show a QR code about the vaccination, a certificate that they had been ill, or about a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

The profile committee of the State Duma has already approved the government bill on QR codes. The deputies reported that the draft federal law complies with part 3 of Article 104 of the Constitution of Russia.

It is planned that the government bill will be considered in the State Duma on December 16.