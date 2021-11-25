Volodin’s post about QR codes has collected more than 400 thousand comments in Telegram

https://ria.ru/20211125/volodin-1760790189.html

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Under the post of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, where the politician talks about government projects using QR codes, Telegram users left more than 400 thousand comments per day, their number is constantly growing. Earlier, Volodin said in his Telegram channel that government bills on the introduction of mandatory QR codes codes in public places and on transport were sent to regions and departments by December 14, in addition, the State Duma and deputies received more than 120 thousand requests in connection with projects, a dialogue with the government is pending. opponents of vaccination and noted that the State Duma is doing everything possible to keep the parliament working.

