VTB reported fraud under the pretext of returning pension savings – RBC

VTB Bank has recorded cases of fraud, when cybercriminals write off money from clients’ cards, offering them to return their pension savings. RBC was informed about this in the bank’s press service.

Fraudsters en masse send letters to clients on behalf of the Pension Fund with a proposal to return pension savings, referring to the changed legislation for persuasiveness. To “confirm” the refund, the customer is prompted to enter their payment card details on a phishing page. Fraudsters use this information to write off the victims’ funds.

Dmitry Pugashkin, Head of the Insurance Department of VTB, noted that on the eve of the New Year holidays, the number of fraudulent attacks on customer accounts traditionally increases. “We remind clients to be vigilant: government agencies use official Internet resources to communicate with the public,” he added.

The press service of VTB said that in the period from January to September 2021, the bank recorded an increase in fraudulent activity. In nine months, the number of attacks on customer funds increased by 1.5 times, and in every seventh case, cybercriminals simultaneously use social engineering and phishing methods.