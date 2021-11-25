https://ria.ru/20211124/moshenniki-1760581902.html

VTB warned of fraudsters sending letters on behalf of the Pension Fund

Fraudsters massively send letters to VTB clients on behalf of the Pension Fund with a proposal to return their pension savings, the press service of the credit organization said.

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Fraudsters massively send letters to VTB clients on behalf of the Pension Fund with a proposal to return their pension savings, the press service of the credit organization said. in the pension legislation, “- said in the message. Fraudsters report that the client has received a refund of insurance savings, but it did not go through automatically, so it needs to be” confirmed “in a special online form, VTB explained the scammers’ trick.” The user allegedly receives a unique number of the transfer and by clicking the “Make a refund” button goes to a page with a form for specifying the card details. After that, the attackers receive the victim’s bank card details and can write off funds from it, “the bank said. Earlier on Wednesday, the All-Russian Popular Front told RIA Novosti that the Russians on Wednesday faced with a large-scale phishing attack by scammers sending notifications from Yandex.Mail about the return of pension savings. The attackers act on behalf of a fictitious organization – the Financial Monitoring Service. Yandex has already announced that it is taking the necessary measures to block spammers. Later, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) of the Russian Federation warned of fraudulent actions on behalf of the department regarding the accrual of insurance savings with the requirement to issue a refund manually through a special form.

Russia

2021

