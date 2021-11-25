Washington gets into the energy policy of sovereign countries – Tatarstan in Russian

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Washington is getting involved in the energy policy of sovereign countries.

At the same time, she noted that US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm could not answer a journalist’s question about how many barrels of oil the United States consumes per day.

“The US Secretary of Energy does not know how much her country is consuming oil per day. Even approximately. At the same time, Washington gets involved in the energy policy of sovereign countries not of its own continent, telling who needs how much and what kind of energy, which pipelines are good and which are not, and that for participation in the Nord Stream 2 project it is necessary to impose sanctions, “Zakharova wrote. in Telegram.

Earlier, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the administration of US President Joe Biden is taking all steps to ensure affordable fuel prices.

There is a global energy supply and demand mismatch in the market today, Granholm said.

Biden said the United States would release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to lower commodity prices for Americans.

It is noted that this step was taken together with other countries, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Great Britain.