Wear a jersey the way Rihanna does – with heels and a miniskirt

Rihanna in Los Angeles. Photo: Legion-Media

Remember how in the 2000s Paris Hilton appeared on the red carpet with naked abs, in plush tracksuits and stilettos, and Rihanna wore a pixie haircut and extremely transparent dresses? Riri seems to be bringing back those days: she has her hair cut again and is wearing a jumper with heels. In this outfit, she went to dinner with friends in Los Angeles. A knitted bra and a skirt with cutouts, which the singer wore, are no longer a sign of the 2000s, but the hot trends of 2021. Here’s a recipe for how to bring things from the past to life: combine them with something trendy.

By the way, Rihanna already wore a sweatshirt with heels a little over a month ago: then the repetition of the “bow from zero” was almost literal, but we definitely like the new interpretation more (we ran after the sweatshirt and heels).

Rihanna in Los Angeles, April 12, 2021 Photo: Getty Images

1/6. Top SIR., $ 903, farfetch.com

2/6. Olympic jacket Sayonara Boy, 9990 rub., Lamoda.ru

3/6. Skirt Patrizia Pepe, $ 174, farfetch.com

4/6. SaleWendy Store chains, 97-148 rub., Aliexpress.ru

5/6. Manu Atelier bag, $ 290, farfetch.com

6/6. Jacquemus sandals, $ 499, farfetch.com

Photo: Legion-Media, Getty Images