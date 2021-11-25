What is known about the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

On November 25, the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor received a message about smoke and an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the city of Belovo in the Kemerovo Region.

TASS has collected everything that is known about the incident at the moment.

What happened

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, smoke occurred at a depth of 250 meters.

A source in the emergency services said that the cause of the emergency at the mine was the ignition of coal dust. The smoke spread through the ventilation throughout the mine, there was no explosion, no damage.

Victims

Six people were killed. 45 were injured, two of them are in serious condition.

In total, at the time of the smoke, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 285 people in the mine.

237 people were evacuated. The location of the remaining miners has also been established, and their rescue is complicated by heavy smoke.

The reaction of the authorities