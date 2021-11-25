What is known about the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

On November 25, the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor received a message about smoke and an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the city of Belovo in the Kemerovo Region.
TASS has collected everything that is known about the incident at the moment.
What happened
- According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, smoke occurred at a depth of 250 meters.
- A source in the emergency services said that the cause of the emergency at the mine was the ignition of coal dust. The smoke spread through the ventilation throughout the mine, there was no explosion, no damage.
Victims
- Six people were killed. 45 were injured, two of them are in serious condition.
- In total, at the time of the smoke, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 285 people in the mine.
- 237 people were evacuated. The location of the remaining miners has also been established, and their rescue is complicated by heavy smoke.
The reaction of the authorities
- The rescue work continues. 11 branches of the paramilitary mine rescue unit of the EMERCOM of Russia are working at the scene, 18 more are at the entrance.
- At the site of the emergency, an operational headquarters was created, which was headed by the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev.
- Doctors from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Center flew by helicopter to the Listvyazhnaya mine.
- The prosecutor’s office began to check the incident, the deputy prosecutor of the region Anatoly Zakusilov, the prosecutor of the city of Belovo Alexander Tsarev and acting Ilya Podaruev, Kemerovo Interdistrict Prosecutor for Supervision of Implementation of Laws in the Coal Mining Industry.
- Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan will hold a meeting of the working group of the government commission in connection with the incident.
- A criminal case was initiated on violation of industrial safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person.
- The Ministry of Emergency Situations opened a hotline: 8 (800) 775-17-17.