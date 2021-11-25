https://ria.ru/20211125/voz-1760791163.html

WHO convenes emergency meeting over new COVID-19 strain

WHO convenes an emergency meeting due to a new strain of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

WHO convenes emergency meeting over new COVID-19 strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading strain of COVID, … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

LONDON, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was found in South Africa, with 22 cases so far.

