WHO convenes emergency meeting over new COVID-19 strain

2021-11-25T20: 35
2021-11-25T20: 35
2021-11-25T20: 52
in the world
Botswana
South Africa
WHO
spread of coronavirus
coronavirus covid-19
LONDON, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was found in South Africa, with 22 cases so far.
