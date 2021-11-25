WHO convenes urgent meeting due to new strain of COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

The World Health Organization announced an emergency meeting on Friday due to the identification of a new strain of coronavirus identified in South Africa. This is reported by the TV channel CNBC…

WHO said it was tracking a new mutation. At the meeting, representatives of the organization plan to discuss how vaccination protects against the new strain, as well as possible ways of treating the disease in this case.

“We don’t know much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it could affect the behavior of the virus, ”said Maria Van Kerkhov, WHO technical lead for COVID-19.

The day before reportedthat in South African Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus, were detected. It contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.

François Ballou, a geneticist at University College London, noted that the new strain is likely to evade antibodies better than delta. A spike in mutations suggests that it could have occurred in a person with a weakened immune system, for example, a patient with HIV or AIDS.