Who is cheating buyers at car dealerships? Cheating scheme. Investigation. November 25, 2021 | e1.ru

When Ivan Savelyev was sentenced to five years, he somehow quickly went bankrupt. This is a logical decision, because he was also sentenced to a fine in 3m a million rubles. And here’s an interesting coincidence: the bankruptcy was started by Igor Provkin, who allegedly had previously lent him money. The same Provkin began to bankrupt the Sever-Auto company, which also belonged to Savelyev.

Answering the questions of E1.RU, Igor Provkin, through his representative, called it a coincidence that his bankruptcy lawsuit against Savelyev coincided with the arrest of the businessman.

– Ivan Savelyev borrowed from Mr. Provkin, did not return the money on time, there was a trial. I borrowed money under a loan agreement. The purpose of the loan is unknown. Igor Yuryevich is not familiar with the brothers Ismailov and Daniil Poleshchuk, – said Igor Provkin’s representative.

Igor Provkin is a Russian banker and politician, ex-senator from the Ulyanovsk region and from Kalmykia. He is associated with the companies for the issuance of microloans “Bystrodengi”, “Turbozaym” and several other similar firms. Provkin’s political career was cut short after he was convicted of raping a student. He received a four-year suspended sentence, and his actions were explained by stress due to the birth of a child.

Summer 202 0 th yes Ivan Savelyev was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and a fine for giving a bribe 3m a million rubles. “Savelyev did not challenge the court’s decision and immediately after the verdict paid the fine in full,” E1.RU was told in court.

Interesting fact: The Ismailovs and Poleshchuk always stop working in cities where the police initiate criminal cases against their car dealerships. That is, it is possible to protect the wallets of the townspeople with a fairly simple procedure, but the cause of our heroes continues to flourish.

While we were working on this investigation, it turned out that the Ismailovs and Poleshchuk opened a new network of car dealerships, and in the same premises where they worked before.

Kamran Ismailov and Daniil Poleshchuk refused to talk to an E1.RU correspondent, but both said they had nothing to do with the car dealership network.

The Ismailovs and Poleshchuk are not going to stop there. They have already organized a new company, also related to the sale of cars. She received the name “Autodromium”.

They now sell used cars by attracting customers to car dealerships through free classifieds sites. There are advertisements from both the car dealership and on behalf of ordinary people. But in the end, customers are still forced to come to a car dealership, and then everything happens according to the old scheme.