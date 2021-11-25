who was supposed to play “Twilight” in reality

Cam Gigandet, known for his role as nomadic vampire James in the “Twilight” films, celebrates his 39th birthday today!
The first of five films from the franchise was released on November 21, 2008. And now it’s hard to imagine anyone else starring this story of vampires and werewolves. However, novelist Stephenie Meyer in 2007 thought differently.
Even before the first film was shot, Mayer told which of the actors she originally wanted to see in the lead roles of her brainchild.
“My opinion about the film does not matter to anyone. I can’t really influence what happens to the film. Nobody will ask who, in my opinion, should play the main role in Twilight, ”the writer began. However, Stephanie still offered her vision.
James
The role of James was intended for Cillian Murphy, but went to Cam Gigandet.
Laurent
Stephanie’s first choice was John Stamos, but Edi Gathegi got the role!
Charlie Swan
“John C. Reilly would be such a perfect Charlie,” wrote Stephanie. But the character was played by Billy Burke.
Emmett
The writer wanted to see Daniel Cadmore in the role of Emmett. But he was played by Kellan Lutz. Fun fact: Daniel eventually landed a role in Twilight – he played Felix.
Rosalie Cullen
“I haven’t found an actress who resembles Rosalie, but I found a model … Joanna Krupa. Don’t all models want to be actresses? ” – wrote Mayer. The role went to Nikki Reed.
Alice Cullen
“The only actress that immediately comes to mind is Rachel Leigh Cook,” wrote Stephanie. Ashley Greene received the role.
Carlisle Cullen
“The reason Charlie Hunnam was able to take possession of me so much was because of his role in Nicholas Nickleby. He would pretty much be the perfect Carlisle in this movie. ” But the role went to Peter Facinelli.
Jacob
Mayer was seen in the role of Jacob Tyler Posey. However, Taylor Lautner appeared on the screen.
Bella Swan
“Right now my favorite is Emily Browning, best known for her role in Lemony Snicket,” Stephanie wrote in her post. However, the main role went to Kristen Stewart.
Edward Cullen
“The only actor I think could come close to playing Edward Cullen is Henry Cavill,” Stephanie wrote. However, at the time of filming, Henry was already 24 years old, and the writer wanted to see an actor under 21 years old in the role of Edward. She would have offered Henry the role of Carlisle!
Stephanie saw Tom Sturridge or Logan Lerman starring as a fallback. But Robert Pattinson was invited to play the role.
