Will Smith’s autobiography to be released in Russia on December 1, 2021

The renowned actor described his journey of fighting fears and climbing to fame.

Hollywood actor Will Smith has released a book of memoirs that has already become an event in the world of Western literature.

In the autobiography of the star, there is something to look at. He grew up a downtrodden, intimidated child in a dysfunctional family in a criminal area. Without money and anyone’s protection, he became one of the highest paid actors in the world. Will’s secret is unbending will and the fight against his own fears.

“I have always considered myself a coward. Most of my childhood memories are somehow connected with fear: I was afraid of other children, I was afraid of injury, I was afraid of embarrassment, I was afraid that I would be considered a weakling, ”writes Smith. “For some reason, the Lord has placed all the beautiful things in life behind our biggest fears. If we are not ready to face what scares us the most, to cross the invisible border into the land of horror, we will not be able to experience the best that life has to offer us. “

The actor has co-authored an autobiography with New York Times bestselling writer The Subtle Art of Not Care, Mark Manson. Memories of the star should be released simultaneously in more than 50 countries around the world.

Will Smith plays Serena Williams’ father in new filmThe sports drama King Richard will hit theaters in November.

In Russia, the book will be published by the publishing house “Bombora”. She was named “Will. What can a simple guy who has become the highest paid actor in Hollywood teach us? Release date – December 1, 2021.

