Xiaomi has abandoned its recognizable chip. The era is gone

Xiaomi began its journey in the global market as a software developer for Android smartphones. In particular, the company created the MIUI shell, which quickly fell in love with many owners of the “green robot”. Subsequently, Xiaomi switched to the production of smartphones, and MIUI faded into the background, although it continues to develop. But now, with the release of the latest MIUI Beta build on 11/12/16, the company’s smartphones have lost perhaps the most recognizable element – the proprietary “socialist” Mi Bunny rabbit.

This character has accompanied MIUI since its inception – he was present on logos, advertising banners, in official releases, and, of course, in the hearts of fans. A rabbit with a hat with earflaps with a red “socialist” star on the lapel was especially dear to those who are fond of flashing Xiaomi smartphones and often switch the device to Fastboot mode – the recognizable picture of this mode was the very rabbit who was fixing the broken “green robot”.

Users found that in the latest MIUI Beta 12.11.16, the rabbit in the hat disappeared. In its place is now a simple yellow inscription FASTBOOT.

Earlier, Xiaomi has already abandoned its recognizable logo – this is the MI prefix in product names. At one of the last presentations, the company named the new bracelet Xiaomi Smart Band 6, and the tablet – Xiaomi Pad 5.