“Yes, I’m an alcoholic”: Ben Affleck on alcohol addiction and divorce from Jennifer Garner

In the interview, Affleck also talked about his latest project – the drama film “Out of the Game”, in which he played a basketball player who suddenly lost his fame, money and family due to his addiction to alcohol. According to the actor, this role is close to him, since he himself suffered from alcohol addiction.

“As I got older and gained more meaningful personal experiences, I began to take an interest in films about people with difficult lives,” says Ben. – I am being treated for alcoholism, and I played an alcoholic. This is a film about the unspeakable grief – the loss of a child, whom, thank God, I have not experienced. This is perhaps the worst thing that can be experienced. “

“Alcoholism on its own and compulsive behavior is inherently not interesting. Rather, I’m interested in the healing process, when you are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it. So yes, I’m an alcoholic. Yes, I had a relapse. Yes, I’m on the mend again. And then I did that movie, ”added Affleck.

Ben ended the interview on a positive note, admitting that he is now more satisfied with his life than ever before: “In two years I will turn 50. I have three children, I have a life that I really like. I want to really enjoy my work and tell stories with interesting characters. “

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

In January, it became known that after a year of relationship, Affleck broke up with actress Ana de Armas. The actors met on the set of Adrian Line’s new film Deep Waters, which will be released in summer 2021. Their romance was first talked about last spring. The ex-lovers spent quarantine together and, according to rumors, even planned to get married.

