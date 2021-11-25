https://ria.ru/20211125/zakhrova-1760718206.html

Zakharova jokingly responded to a CNN report about Russia’s “attack” on Ukraine

2021-11-25T14: 45

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova mocked CNN reports about the Russian “attack” on Ukraine. “Firstly, if you watch CNN, you should be aware that we have already attacked Ukraine more than once, and tanks are plowing Ukrainian fields. If you watch CNN, this has been happening for many years, “Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, commenting on a journalist’s question about CNN’s reports. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman urged not to rely on the materials of this American channel as facts. and solemnly incriminate fakes … The United States, in words, declaratively advocates an early solution to the conflict in Donbass. are called their own citizens, whom they allegedly care about, and in the name of these same people, they, the Kiev regime, implore the international community to constantly provide them with assistance and protect them from Russia. this is done in the name of the very people against whom these Western-supplied weapons are being used. A terrible vicious circle “, – added Zakharova.

