Zhirinovsky made a scandal at the meeting on the Rashkin case and called the communist a collective farmer – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia, leader of the LDPR party Vladimir Zhirinovsky made a scandal during the hearings on the case of parliamentarian from the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin on illegal hunting, which took place on November 25.

During the hearing, Zhirinovsky began to criticize the Communist Party. Nikolai Kharitonov, a deputy of the State Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, began to respond to this from his place. In response to his actions, Zhirinovsky called the parliamentarian a “collective farmer” and offered to catch the “ghost of communism”, pack it and hide it in the same place as the elk that Rashkin had shot.

“You will all die before you attract me to anything,” Zhirinovsky addressed the members of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation from the rostrum.

In response, representatives of the Communist Party chanted: “Shame!”

Zhirinovsky also stressed that the Liberal Democratic Party will vote for depriving Rashkin of parliamentary immunity.

Earlier Zhirinovsky, commenting on the incident with Rashkin, insulted parliamentarian.

“We have the concept of“ schmuck ”- a person who interferes with society. It happens that parties interfere, they will no longer be called “schmuck”, but “PMO” – a party that interferes with society, “Zhirinovsky said.