Zoom shares fell 15% on the day. Understanding the reasons for the sale

American communications technology company Zoom Video Communications reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Papers reacted with a fall of 15%. We figure out what the investors did not like and what prospects the company has in the future.

The main thing in the report

• Results were marginally better than expected

• Revenue increased by 35% YoY, to $ 1.05 billion – above the forecast of $ 1.02 billion

• Net income on Non-GAAP grew by 13% y / y to $ 338 million. Earnings per share were $ 1.11 – better than the forecast of $ 1.09

• Deferred revenue (RPO) grew by 51% y / y and amounted to $ 2.4 billion

• The number of corporate clients with more than 10 employees grew by only 18% y / y

• The forecast for the end of the year was slightly increased

Reasons for the fall

To understand the reasons for the decline, it is necessary to consider the dynamics of indicators for several quarters. Revenue growth has slowed significantly. It is worth paying attention to the indicator of deferred revenue (RPO), which also shows a slowdown – from 66% to 51% qoq. The growth rates of corporate clients with more than 10 employees continue to decline. The number of clients with contracts over $ 100 thousand showed growth qoq at the level of only 10% versus 14% in the last quarter.

Analysis of the results suggests that the rate of revenue growth in the future may slow down even more.

GAAP gross and operating margins also slowed despite yoy growth.

In Q4, management expects revenues to be around $ 1.05bn. In fact, this will mean stagnation in QoQ and a continued slowdown in growth dynamics (19% YoY). It will be fair to say that even before the pandemic, Q4 due to seasonality was not the best month for the company’s business. Earnings per share are expected at $ 1.06–1.07, which will mean a decrease in QoQ and make it possible to talk about the continued downward dynamics of business margins.

At the end of 2021, the company expects revenue to be about $ 4.08 billion. Earnings per share – at $ 4.84. The management did not provide any forward-looking targets for the next year, which also does not generate positive results. Analysts predict a slowdown in growth rates over the next two years to an average of 16-17% y / y. I admit that by the end of 2022 we will see even more modest values. Earnings per share may decline YoY in 2022. This could potentially signal a continued decline in margins at least in the mid-term.

Is it worth redeeming the fall

It appears that the current business model has exhausted opportunities for high growth. At the same time, according to standard multiples, the company is still very expensive. While the pandemic has not yet receded, restrictions have been lifted in many key regions. The CEO noted that many clients are signed on a monthly basis. The growth in the number of clients with more than 10 employees amounted to only 1% qoq. This creates risks for a drop in revenue.

If we predict the return of lockdowns, then next time Zoom will face more serious competition, for example from Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, and is unlikely to be able to take advantage of the situation. So, Google provides free access for video conferencing for 60 minutes versus 40 minutes for Zoom. The subscription price is lower – $ 7.99 versus $ 14.99 for Zoom. We emphasize that the quality of communication is still higher, the fact is also recognized by competitors. In the middle of the year, the company occupied about half of the target market. I admit that the value may decrease in the coming year.

The company is actively promoting the direction of cloud telephony Zoom Phone. Despite the growth of the direction as a whole, the deceleration of indicators has not been suspended. Zoom expects to advertise in the free basic version of the video service – I don’t think this will lead to strong revenue growth. The company sees integration with third-party applications and the provision of cloud telephony for call centers as the main driver for future growth. This is why Zoom planned to acquire Five9 – in the end, the deal fell through.

From the technical point of view, the quotes have reached oversold levels. A reversal signal has not yet been formed. I admit that in the near future there will be opportunities for short-term speculative purchases based solely on technical indicators.

The fundamental picture at the moment does not encourage consideration of stocks for buying into a long-term portfolio. Investors should be on the lookout for leading indicators such as deferred revenue (RPO), new customer base, and market share, which can predict a change in sentiment in advance.

Some of the analysts revised their forecasts downward after the release of the reports. Refinitiv’s overall consensus outlook remains positive at $ 335 per share, up 63% from its current price. On the SPB Exchange, securities are available for trading under the ticker ZM…

