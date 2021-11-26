$ 100 Million in Two Hours: Singer Adele Gets Huge Money By Interviewing Oprah Winfrey

An interview with Oprah will make the singer millions of dollars richer. Photo: EAST NEWS

It is unlikely that the British singer Adele will suspend her concert activities, which is for her the main form of income, but in one two-hour interview, which she gave on the air of the American television channel CBS TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, she will receive a gigantic $ 100 million.

The amount of the fee for the interview with Oprah looks modest: according to insider estimates, this is a maximum of $ 7 million that the producers of CBS agreed to pay for the special issue. However, this is far from the main and not the only amount of fees – the fact is that during the program, the singer’s new hits were shown, and TV companies from all over the world, long before the program went on the air, said that they were ready to shell out money for the right to rebroadcast the program.

Adele talked about her personal experiences, the fight against excess weight, and the main decoration of the show was new songs. Photo: EAST NEWS

– Total syndication fees may exceed $ 100 million. For Adele, this is just a fantastic business – you are promoting your new album and at the same time bringing home a good income, ”writes Dаily Mail, citing her own sources.

The interview has already been broadcast. In it, the singer talked about the divorce, her new lover, her difficult relationship with alcohol, as well as dramatic weight loss, which especially excited her multi-million army of fans.

