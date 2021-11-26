https://ria.ru/20211126/mask-1760689258.html

1800-year-old iron mask of Roman soldier found in Turkey

In Turkey, during excavations in the ancient city of Adrianopolis, located in the region of the province of Karabuk, archaeologists have discovered an 1800-year-old iron mask.

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. In Turkey, during excavations in the ancient city of Adrianopolis, located in the region of the province of Karabuk, archaeologists have discovered an 1800-year-old iron mask. It belonged to a Roman soldier, according to Hurriyet Daily News. Work on the site began in 2003 and continues to this day under the leadership of Ersin Celikbash, assistant professor at the Department of Archeology at Karabuk University. Together with a group of scientists, he studied the ruins of the military base for six months, and stated that Roman soldiers most likely established a base in the area. Although earlier about their presence in the western part of the Black Sea was unknown. It is believed that the city was founded in the 1st century BC and functioned until the 8th century AD. It was a developed settlement, as evidenced by the objects discovered by archaeologists. During the excavations, the ruins of 14 buildings were unearthed here, including two baths, two temples, a theater, a tomb, a villa, a square and a military base, in which the iron mask turned out to be. Archaeological work will continue, and small artifacts will be sent to museums in nearby provinces.

