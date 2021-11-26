5 famous roles that Milla Jovovich, Kate Winslet and others are ashamed of

Even the most famous Hollywood actors are not immune from mistakes and unsuccessful roles. There can be dozens of successful and even cult roles in their filmography, but there is always one that makes you shyly look away.

Kate Winslet, Titanic (1997)

Titanic has become one of the most iconic and grossing films in history, and for the leading role, actress Kate Winslet, it was a real high point. However, according to her confession, she still regrets that she took part in it and watches the film with horror.

When I see any scene with my participation, I say: “Are you serious? How can you like it? ” God! Even my American accent – I just can’t listen to it. That’s just terrible! You know, maybe the actors are too self-critical. But it’s really hard for me to watch Titanic because I always think, “God, I want to go back in time and replay all the scenes in a different way,

– the actress admitted in an interview with CNN.

Robert Pattinson, Twilight (2008-2012)

The role of the young vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie saga brought Robert Pattinson worldwide popularity. However, according to the 35-year-old actor, he regrets very much that he took part in the film:

The more I read the script, the more I hated Edward. How did I agree to play this manic-depressive guy who hates himself?

Pattinson also repeatedly noted that the crazy popularity of “Twilight” scared him, and the screams of the fans resembled “the sounds that can be heard at the gates of hell.

Milla Jovovich, Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Return to the Blue Lagoon, starring Milla Jovovich, is a sequel and remake of the 1980 film Blue Lagoon, starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins. Although this is the first major role in Milla’s career, she has repeatedly admitted that she considers her to be her worst job. However, critics and audiences alike agreed: the film had five Golden Raspberry nominations and a zero rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

George Clooney, Batman and Robin (1997)

The film, because of which you still have to shyly avert your eyes, is also in the professional piggy bank of George Clooney. Critics believe that the 60-year-old actor has become the worst on-screen Batman in the history of cinema. At the same time, the artist himself fully agrees with this: he believes that he simply performed this role disgustingly. In addition, George is confident that the costume he wore on set was just awful.

Will Smith, Wild Wild West (1999)

Most recently, Will Smith took part in a conversation hosted by GQ magazine, during which he answered questions of interest to readers. The actor admitted that he considers his film “Wild, Wild West”, which was released in 1999, to be his worst film. By the way, the audience turned out to be in solidarity with the actor: the film performed very poorly at the box office, with a budget of $ 170 million, it raised only about $ 114 million in the United States.