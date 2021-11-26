51-year-old Jennifer Lopez showed a figure in a swimsuit (photo)

The celebrity has repeatedly admitted that hellish work is behind such a body.

American singer and actress of Hispanic origin Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie on Instagram in which she showed off her figure.

In the photo, the star, who celebrated her 51st birthday last summer, is shown kneeling in a white piece-piece swimsuit. Judging by the situation behind the celebrity, the photo was taken in the bedroom.

In the picture, Jennifer shows an almost complete absence of cellulite on the thighs, pumped up arms, an absolutely flat stomach. In an interview, the artist has repeatedly admitted that to maintain such a figure, she spends several hours a day in the gym.

Jennifer Lopez at 51 boasts a gorgeous figure [+–] Photo: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Therefore, even the paparazzi who photographed the star while relaxing on the Atlantic coast in a swimsuit, could not show the world evidence that she photoshopped her figure in the pictures that fall into the net.

The first to react to the singer’s post was the famous designer of wedding dresses Zuhair Murad. He left a comment in the form of four hearts. It is possible that in this way the designer is trying not to disappear from the celebrity’s field of vision in the hope of becoming the author of her wedding dress. As you know, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still have not been able to get married. Due to the coronavirus, the lovers have already rescheduled the wedding twice. True, now the singer is already thinking about not marrying Rodriguez at all. According to her, she was already married, and he was married, and it is unlikely that their marriage will be something new for them.

The latter, by the way, recently found itself in the center of a scandal: he was suspected of having an affair with the star of the reality show “Southern Charm”, 30-year-old Madison LeCroy.

A possible connection between LeCroy and Rodriguez was spilled over by Madison’s colleague on the show, Danny Baird. According to her, a friend told her that she allegedly communicates with a baseball player on FaceTiming. However, she did not elaborate on the details, nor did she give names.

LeCroy herself denied any accusations in connection with J. Lo’s fiancé.

We will remind, Jennifer Lopez was accused of abuse of botox. She replied to the haters that she had never done beauty injections and plastic surgeries, and she wished the critics to spend time more positively and delight others, and not waste time humiliating others.