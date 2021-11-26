86% of hacked Google Cloud accounts were used for cryptocurrency mining

Google has released the Cybersecurity Team’s Threat Horizons report. It reports that hackers often use hacked Google Cloud accounts to mine cryptocurrency. “It was noticed that the attackers were mining cryptocurrency in compromised Cloud instances,” the Google report says.

According to the document, 43 out of 50 recently hacked Google Cloud accounts were used to mine cryptocurrency. In most cases, cryptocurrency mining software was downloaded within 22 seconds of the account being hacked, according to Google.

About 10% of compromised accounts were also used to scan other public resources on the Internet to identify vulnerable systems, and 8% of instances were used to hack other targets.

Bob Mechler, Director of the Office of Chief Information Security Officer at Google Cloud, and Seth Rosenblatt, Security Editor at Google Cloud, said in a blog post that the list of threats to cloud services included more than just fraudulent activities of cryptocurrency miners.

In particular, Google researchers uncovered and blocked a phishing attack by the Russian-speaking cyber group APT28 / Fancy Bear at the end of September. They also identified a North Korean government-backed cyber group posing as Samsung recruiters to send malicious attachments to employees of several South Korean cybersecurity companies that defend against malware.