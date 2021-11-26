https://ria.ru/20211126/pogonya-1760903331.html

A drug courier in a BMW caused a massive traffic accident on the Moscow Ring Road, avoiding the pursuit

A man in a foreign car, presumably carrying drugs, escaping the chase staged a major accident on the Moscow Ring Road, a representative of the emergency services told RIA Novosti RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. A man in a foreign car, presumably carrying drugs, escaping the chase made a major accident on the Moscow Ring Road, a representative of the capital’s emergency services told RIA Novosti. the interlocutor of the agency. He clarified that the detention was “tough”. During the chase, a foreign car crashed at least four cars, one of them caught fire.

