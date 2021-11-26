Adidas partners with bitcoin exchange Coinbase

Adidas has announced a partnership with the American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The details of the transaction are still unknown, but the media suggested that it could be about both the release of a joint NFT collection and the integration of cryptocurrency payments into the Adidas ecosystem.

A day earlier, Adidas hinted at the possibility of building a metaverse based on The Sandbox GameFi platform.

According to the tweet, a sporting goods company acquired a plot of land from the project.

“AdiVerse to anyone? What should we build together at @TheSandboxGame? ”Adidas Originals asked their subscribers.

Probably, we are talking about the creation of a “metaverse of clothing” – a segment, which until now has been mainly dealt with by high fashion brands.

The new partnerships are the first in the cryptocurrency market for Adidas.

Amid this news, the value of the native SAND token has grown by 14.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. At the time of writing, the token price is at $ 8.13.

Recall that the blockchain gaming platform The Sandbox announced a partial launch of its metaverse for a limited number of users on November 29, 2021.

In early November, the project raised $ 93 million in a funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2.

