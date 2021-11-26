“Afghan Mona Lisa” was evacuated to Italy – RBK

In 2016, Sharbat Gula was arrested in Pakistan and accused of using false documents. According to the investigation, she arrived at the administrative center of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar in 2014 under the name Sharbat Bibi. Pakistani and Afghan documents were found on the woman. Earlier it was reported that Gula faces up to 14 years in prison. On November 2, 2016, the court refused to release Gul on bail. Then the Minister of Internal Affairs of Pakistan Choudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that the case of a refugee from Afghanistan should be reconsidered, since the accused is a “woman”, and also because “the state should look at this case from a humane point of view.”

On November 6, 2016, Minister of Government of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yusufzai announced that the authorities would not deport Gulu. According to him, this decision was made “for humanitarian reasons” as a “goodwill gesture” towards Afghanistan. In addition, as noted by Yusufzai, the provincial government is going to achieve official refugee status for Gula. According to Dawn, Sharbat Gul’s 15-day sentence, after which she was supposed to be deported, will end on Wednesday, November 9.

At that time, Gulya was about 44 years old, she had several children. She did not know the exact date of her birth. She was detained in Peshawar, where she was illegally after fleeing Afghanistan.

