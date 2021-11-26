Akhmetov called Zelensky’s words about his “pulling” into a coup a lie – RBK

Zelensky previously reported that Akhmetov’s entourage was “setting up” the businessman, trying to drag him into a war against Ukraine. The entrepreneur said he was outraged by the “spread of this lie”

Rinat Akhmetov

(Photo: Konstantin Sazonchik / TASS)



The information disclosed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the entourage of businessman Rinat Akhmetov is trying to drag him into a coup d’etat that is being prepared in the country is not true, Akhmetov said. His words were conveyed to RBC by the press service of System Capital Management, which was founded by the businessman.

“I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by. My position was and will be unequivocal – an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbass, “Akhmetov said.

According to the businessman, he will continue “to defend democracy, economy and freedom of speech in Ukraine as a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer in the country.” “And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine,” he promised.

Zelensky announced the planned coup in Ukraine



Zelensky at a press conference on November 26 said that he had information about an impending coup attempt in the country with the participation of Russians. The Ukrainian leader referred to audio recordings in which representatives of Russia and Ukraine discuss Akhmetov’s participation in the conspiracy. The businessman himself is not on the tape. “I think this is a setup by businessman Rinat Akhmetov. I believe that this is an operation, he is being dragged into a war against the state of Ukraine, ”the president said.