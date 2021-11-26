American actor Vin Diesel confessed his love for Russia | News | News

American actor Vin Diesel said that he loves Russia, and promised to shoot a new part of the movie “Fast and the Furious” in Moscow. He told about this in an interview with kp.ru

“Everyone asks me why I love Russia so much. The answer is: with my co-stars Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez, I shared so many great moments in Moscow that it would be strange for me not to love her! ” – explained Diesel.

In addition, he noted that during his previous visits to the Russian capital, he was considering the possibility of filming new parts of the franchise in the city. And, according to him, he did not abandon this idea, since he participates in “Fast and Furious” not only as an actor, but also as a producer.

Diesel added that he was inspired by the wide roads and “beautiful architecture” of Moscow, and he imagines how “Furious” would look “cool” on the streets of the Russian capital.

The final part of the action movie “Fast and the Furious” was released in film distribution in Russia a month earlier than in the United States.

The premiere of the film for the Russian audience took place on May 20, which was five weeks ahead of the film’s release in the States, scheduled for June 25. The release date in the home region has been changed based on the general state of the film distribution market in the United States.

The third postponement of the premiere was announced by the American studio Universal Pictures on March 4. The reason was the likelihood that showing the picture may not pay off due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The creators have invested $ 200 million in the tape, and in order to make a profit, it is necessary for viewers around the world to buy tickets.

Universal considered several options for the release date of the film, even 2022 was not ruled out. Meanwhile, the decision was made to delay the release date gradually, given the start of vaccinations in the United States.