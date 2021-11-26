American Chamber of Commerce asked the State Department to recognize “Sputnik V” – RBC

Photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS



American business has turned to the US authorities with a request to recognize the certificates of vaccination with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”. Alexis Rodzianko, President and Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Izvestia about this.

“In order to travel from Russia to the United States, two things are needed: a visa, which is now impossible to obtain, and an inoculation with the vaccine accepted by either the WHO or the United States. So we asked the US government to take other vaccines, including Sputnik V, for business travel, ”he said. According to him, the US State Department accepted the appeal for consideration.

Rodzianko stressed that many representatives of American business in Russia are vaccinated with Sputnik V, so they do not have any problems in connection with the restrictions in force in the Russian regions. However, there are difficulties for foreign specialists who come to Russia on short-term visits, he noted.

“We have already applied to the Russian government with a request to ease the rules for business travel. On December 1, a large group of foreign business associations gathers, and we will appeal to the government of the Russian Federation so that they take these points into account, so that they recognize each other’s vaccination certificates. Maybe not in order to fully accept the vaccine on its territory, but in order not to stop the business, Rodzianko said.