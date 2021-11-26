https://ria.ru/20211125/more-1760786950.html

American destroyer entered the Black Sea

The American destroyer arrived in the Black Sea, the country’s Sixth Fleet reported. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The American destroyer arrived in the Black Sea, the country’s Sixth Fleet reported. The goal in the Naval Forces was called ensuring “security and stability” along the waterway, together with NATO allies. The National Defense Control Center of Russia said that they were observing the actions of the ship. “The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy guided missile destroyer Orly Burke, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021,” the military said. The situation in the region remains tense, with NATO exercises recently held there. Moscow was assured that they were in control of the situation and considered what was happening as an attempt at military development of Ukraine. According to President Vladimir Putin, the West is exacerbating the situation in Donbass by supplying Kiev with modern lethal weapons and conducting maneuvers in the Black Sea.

