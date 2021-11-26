American fashion model Kim Kardashian, together with the Leeds United club, took out more than 30 football players from Afghanistan

American fashion model and TV star Kim Kardashian helped organize the flight of the women’s soccer team from Afghanistan to the UK.

On the plane booked by the reality TV star, there were about 130 people – more than 30 female football players, as well as members of their families. The ship touched down at Stansted Airport near London on Thursday morning. Now passengers will have to go through a 10-day quarantine before starting a new life in Britain.

How the rescue operation began

Championship of England Rafigni’s agent confirms Liverpool wants the player 10/14/2021 at 20:27

Britain and other countries hastily evacuated thousands of Afghans when Kabul was captured by the Taliban (a banned organization in Russia) in August. Since then, more and more people are leaving Afghanistan for other countries. For example, Australia evacuated members of the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, and the women’s youth team was transported to Portugal.

Kim Kardashian Photo: Getty Images

Women’s sports were viewed as a political act of defiance against the Taliban, and hundreds of female athletes have fled Afghanistan since the group returned to power and began restricting education and women’s rights and freedoms.

The operation to evacuate the athletes was led by the former captain of the national women’s team of Afghanistan, Khalida Popal. She admitted that she felt incredibly happy when the girls were safe.

“Many of these families left their homes when the Taliban came to power. Their houses were burned down. Some of their family members were killed or captured by the Taliban. The danger and stress were very high. That is why it was important to act quickly to get them out of Afghanistan, ”Popal said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Who helped the Kardashians?

Together with Kim Kardashian, Leeds took part in the operation to send the women’s football team to London. The head of the club’s board of directors, Andrea Radrizzani, commented on the event on Twitter: “The first chapter is written today! When they called me and asked to help rescue the youth women’s team from Afghanistan, I didn’t even know where to start.

They flew to the UK today. I am proud to be part of the team that makes this real. Let’s dream that these girls will play for Leeds.

Delivering the footballers and their families to the UK was not easy: at first they managed to get to Pakistan and even received British visas. But after that, they were left in limbo for several weeks without the opportunity to fly out of the country, as their Pakistani visas had expired.

The refugees were helped by the Tzedek charity. Its founder, Moshe Margaretten, worked with the Kardashians on criminal justice reform in the United States and asked her to pay for a flight to the UK. “We had a call to Zoom, and maybe an hour after the call came back that Kim was ready to finance the delivery of the players to London,” Margaretten said.

Representative Kim Kardashian confirmed the participation of the model in the operation to evacuate the football players.

Follow the top Premier League news on Eurosport.ru

Championship of England A terrible injury in the Liverpool match. Elliott was carried away on a stretcher 09/12/2021 at 17:16