American traveled 1.6 million km in a Volvo sedan of the early 90s

A Volvo 740 GLE sedan with a range of 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) was found in the United States. The car, released in 1991, is still in the hands of the first owner.

Jim O’Shea, from Missouri, remembers getting excited about buying a Swedish sedan: “My uncle had a Ford car dealership and he said, ‘You can only buy a Ford.’ When I arrived home in a new Volvo, he did not speak to me for a long time. And I told him that I would drive a million miles in this car, and now I did it “…

Last Friday, during Jim’s trip to work, the Volvo odometer went on the second loop – jumped from 999,999 miles to 0 (the seven-digit number, in principle, is not provided by the device).

The American praised his car for its maintainability and easy maintenance: “They made it so that an ordinary person like me could just change the bulbs and do the maintenance.” Jim even called Volvo “a mechanic’s dream.”

But over the 30-year history, there have been some minor scrapes. On the run of 941 thousand km, the engine and transmission had to be replaced. Many elements of the body are damaged by rust.

Jim jokes, “Does anyone want to buy it? This is a one-mile car from the same owner! It is indicated on the odometer. “

