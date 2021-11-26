An excerpt from the film about the Black Widow appeared on the web

https://ria.ru/20210517/kino-1732627885.html

An excerpt from the first solo Marvel film about the Black Widow has appeared on the network. The video was presented at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, reports … RIA Novosti, 17.05.2021

MOSCOW, May 17 – RIA Novosti. An excerpt from the first solo Marvel film about the Black Widow has appeared on the network. The video was presented at the MTV Movie & amp; TV Awards, reports Deadline. The video shows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Elena Belova (Florence Pugh) trying to break away from the chase. From the fragment it is clear that the characters of the heroines are very different. While Romanoff is stepping on the gas, trying to hide from the enemy, Belova is ready to take a risk – she snatches the steering wheel from her colleague and makes a dangerous maneuver, as a result of which their pursuer falls off the motorcycle. Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a sequel to the film Captain America: Civil War. In it, Natasha Romanoff, a former KGB assassin, confronts her past. The picture is released in Russian cinemas on July 8, 2021.

