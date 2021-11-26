https://ria.ru/20211126/shkola-1760832184.html
An official investigation started at a Moscow school after a fight between second graders
An official investigation started at a Moscow school after a fight between second graders
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. An official investigation began in a Moscow school after a fight between second graders, one child received a head injury, the director of the school No. 656 named after A.S. told RIA Novosti. Makarenko Anastasia Minigalina. Earlier in the media there were reports that a classmate broke the skull of a second grade student in one of the Moscow schools. It was reported that the teacher withheld information about the incident from the parents of the injured child. there is no turning point, “Minigalina said. The director added that the injured child is at home and will return to school in the near future.” I also note that there are no complaints from the parents against the school administration, “she said.
Earlier in the media there were reports that a classmate broke the skull of a second grade student in one of the Moscow schools. It was reported that the teacher withheld information about the incident from the parents of the injured child.
“The incident between two second-graders is currently under investigation in the educational organization. The school administration is in touch with the parents of the injured child. According to the mother, the child has a head injury, there is no fracture,” Minigalina said.
The director added that the injured child is at home and will return to school soon.
“I also note that there are no complaints from the parents against the school administration,” she said.
