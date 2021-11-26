An official investigation started at a Moscow school after a fight between second graders

https://ria.ru/20211126/shkola-1760832184.html

2021-11-26T10: 24

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. An official investigation began in a Moscow school after a fight between second graders, one child received a head injury, the director of the school No. 656 named after A.S. told RIA Novosti. Makarenko Anastasia Minigalina. Earlier in the media there were reports that a classmate broke the skull of a second grade student in one of the Moscow schools. It was reported that the teacher withheld information about the incident from the parents of the injured child. there is no turning point, “Minigalina said. The director added that the injured child is at home and will return to school in the near future.” I also note that there are no complaints from the parents against the school administration, “she said.

