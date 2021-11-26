Angela Merkel as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany receives a hit from the GDR | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to hear songs by legendary German singers from West and East Germany during a traditional farewell ceremony next week. She selected songs from 1950s star Hildegard Knef and GDR iconic punk rocker Nina Hagen, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, November 26.

The very solemn ceremony of seeing off Angela Merkel will take place on December 2 in the courtyard of the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. The Bundeswehr Orchestra will perform on it the composition “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen” (“It will rain red roses for me”) by the legendary German actress and singer Hildegard Knef, as well as “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” (“You forgot the color film”) – hit of the 1970s. At one time, he made famous the punk princess Nina Hagen.

In addition, the musicians rehearse “Großer Gott, wir loben Dich” (Great God, we praise you), a Christian hymn, a paraphrase of Te Deum, lyrics to which were written by the 18th century German Catholic priest and theologian Ignaz Franz.

Due to the pandemic, the farewell is planned in a more chamber format

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Merkel’s departure from the post of Federal Chancellor will be held in a rather chamber format – only about 200 guests have been invited, including about 52 ministers who were part of the Cabinet of Ministers at different stages of her reign, as well as other members of her team. The traditional reception after the official farewell ceremony will not take place. Angela Merkel herself will give a short speech.

It is already known that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who until 2019 served as the Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, most likely will not be able to attend. She has another summit scheduled for this day.

The highest tribute to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

The military ceremonial act of seeing off “Der Große Zapfenstreich” is considered the highest tribute that the German military can pay to a civilian. In addition to federal chancellors, this custom is also used to honor federal presidents and defense ministers during their retirement. The tradition dates back to the 16th century. The ceremony always takes place in the evening and consists of several pieces of music, including the national anthem, and a march. In addition, by tradition, torches are usually lit.

Merkel’s predecessors as chancellor also chose three pieces of music. For example, in 2005 Gerhard Schröder ordered Summertime from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, as well as Die Moritat von Mackie Messer (The Ballad of Mackie Knife), known for the Threepenny Opera Bertolt Brecht. The final composition was Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way”.

When Helmut Kohl left the post of Federal Chancellor in 1998, they sounded “Des Großen Kurfürsten Reitermarsch” (Cavalry March of the Great Elector), chant “Nun danket alle Gott” (“Now give thanks to God”) and “Ode to joy “Ludwig van Beethoven.

