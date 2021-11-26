Angela Merkel as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany receives a hit from the GDR | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to hear songs by legendary German singers from West and East Germany during a traditional farewell ceremony next week. She selected songs from 1950s star Hildegard Knef and GDR iconic punk rocker Nina Hagen, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, November 26.
The very solemn ceremony of seeing off Angela Merkel will take place on December 2 in the courtyard of the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. The Bundeswehr Orchestra will perform on it the composition “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen” (“It will rain red roses for me”) by the legendary German actress and singer Hildegard Knef, as well as “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” (“You forgot the color film”) – hit of the 1970s. At one time, he made famous the punk princess Nina Hagen.
In addition, the musicians rehearse “Großer Gott, wir loben Dich” (Great God, we praise you), a Christian hymn, a paraphrase of Te Deum, lyrics to which were written by the 18th century German Catholic priest and theologian Ignaz Franz.
Due to the pandemic, the farewell is planned in a more chamber format
In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Merkel’s departure from the post of Federal Chancellor will be held in a rather chamber format – only about 200 guests have been invited, including about 52 ministers who were part of the Cabinet of Ministers at different stages of her reign, as well as other members of her team. The traditional reception after the official farewell ceremony will not take place. Angela Merkel herself will give a short speech.
It is already known that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who until 2019 served as the Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, most likely will not be able to attend. She has another summit scheduled for this day.
The highest tribute to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
The military ceremonial act of seeing off “Der Große Zapfenstreich” is considered the highest tribute that the German military can pay to a civilian. In addition to federal chancellors, this custom is also used to honor federal presidents and defense ministers during their retirement. The tradition dates back to the 16th century. The ceremony always takes place in the evening and consists of several pieces of music, including the national anthem, and a march. In addition, by tradition, torches are usually lit.
Merkel’s predecessors as chancellor also chose three pieces of music. For example, in 2005 Gerhard Schröder ordered Summertime from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, as well as Die Moritat von Mackie Messer (The Ballad of Mackie Knife), known for the Threepenny Opera Bertolt Brecht. The final composition was Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way”.
When Helmut Kohl left the post of Federal Chancellor in 1998, they sounded “Des Großen Kurfürsten Reitermarsch” (Cavalry March of the Great Elector), chant “Nun danket alle Gott” (“Now give thanks to God”) and “Ode to joy “Ludwig van Beethoven.
See also:
Multifaceted Merkel
Euro or whip?
In 2011, at the height of the European debt crisis, the Spanish satirical magazine El Jueves portrayed the German Chancellor as a domina. “Brand or whip?” she asks Mariano Rajoy, who at that time served as head of the Spanish government. “How it goes,” he whimpers back. In a cartoon, the magazine wanted to say that the conditions for Spain to receive financial assistance were too strict.
Multifaceted Merkel
Comparison with Hitler
Greece also found itself at the epicenter of the European debt crisis. The country could not survive without financial assistance. Angela Merkel promised assistance, but in return demanded austerity measures. The Greek press, such as the daily newspaper Demokratie of February 9, 2012, draws parallels with the German occupation of Greece during World War II.
Multifaceted Merkel
Merkel in a concentration camp
Allusions to the “Third Reich” appear in Polish newspapers as well. In 2013, the right-wing weekly Uwazam Rze portrayed Merkel as a concentration camp prisoner. The occasion was a German television film about the events of World War II. In Poland, it was perceived as a violation of historical truth how the film showed the Polish Home Army and how the Germans were presented.
Multifaceted Merkel
Pokerface in Beijing
An impenetrable face and a piercing gaze – this is how Angela Merkel portrayed this Chinese magazine in December 2011, which speaks of a certain respect for the German Chancellor. The issue came out on the eve of Merkel’s visit to China, where she discussed China’s role in stabilizing the eurozone with Premier Wen Jiabao.
Multifaceted Merkel
Terminator Merkel
The image of an all-powerful politician is firmly stuck to Merkel. In June 2012, the British political magazine New Statesman portrayed the German Chancellor as the Terminator from the action movie of the same name with Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to the magazine, Merkel is the most dangerous German leader since Adolf Hitler – and more dangerous than rulers like Kim Jong-un.
Multifaceted Merkel
Kind Angela
In 2015, Merkel’s image changed dramatically. After Hungary refused to accept Syrian refugees and the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe arose, Merkel made a fateful decision: she opened the borders of Germany for refugees. Her phrase “We can handle it!” went down in history and brought Merkel great popularity, especially abroad.
Multifaceted Merkel
It’s a pity that not a Frenchwoman
The harsh image of Angela Merkel during the crisis of the European crisis is a thing of the past. Now the international press is highlighting her humanity. In 2015, the French magazine Le Point came out with the headline: “The incredible Madame Merkel. If only she were French …” and states her metamorphosis from “strict” to “generous” Madame.
Multifaceted Merkel
Chancellor of the Free World
In 2015, Time Magazine named Angela Merkel “Person of the Year” and named her “Chancellor of the Free World.” She uses her mercy as a weapon, the publication says. Northern Irish artist Colin Davidson, whose portrait of Merkel adorns the cover, tried to capture “the Chancellor’s dignity, mercy and humanity.”
Multifaceted Merkel
Deja vu from Poland
Compassion and humanity still refuse to see Polish media in Angela Merkel. The weekly magazine Wpros came out in January 2016 under the headline “They want to control Poland again.” The photomontage with the German Chancellor, surrounded by important EU representatives, such as the then European Commission President Juncker, resembles a historical photograph of Hitler and his retinue.
Multifaceted Merkel
A critical look from the inside
In Germany, Angela Merkel’s image has been significantly tarnished as a result of her stance on refugees. In the 2017 elections, her CDU party lost many votes in favor of the right-wing conservative AfD. The Germans began to discuss a Jamaica coalition that Christian parties with liberals and greens could form. This is how the pages of German newspapers and magazines looked at that time.
Multifaceted Merkel
End of an era
In the 2021 elections, Angela Merkel decided not to participate. She voluntarily leaves the political arena after 16 years at the head of the German government. In the press and in books you can often read about the end of the “era” now, as, for example, in the biography written by Ursula Weidenfeld.
Author: Bettina Bauman, Ella Volodina