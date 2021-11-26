Angelina Jolie talks about racist doctors after treating her black daughter









The actress spoke with a theme that worries her family. The Hollywood star admitted that the negligence of the paramedics forced her to look for methods of treatment for 16-year-old Zakhara on her own.









Just over a year ago, actress Angelina Jolie took the initiative in publishing a long article in Time, where she spoke about some of the details of the treatment of her children in local hospitals. It is known that his own Shilo and adopted daughter Zakhara underwent serious operations. Unfortunately, she did not say exactly what indications for the girls’ procedures were. However, in her publication, the artist called on all women to unite and steadfastly endure any difficulties, even if a terrible diagnosis is made.

And recently it turned out that Jolie had to argue with the doctors because of the peculiarities of the treatment of 16-year-old Zakhara. The Hollywood star wrote a post for Time Magazine, in which she expressed her sympathy for all those affected by the incomplete medical knowledge about people of color, since most books do not talk about ailments on their skin. As Jolie writes, she struggled to seek out at least one doctor’s advice for her uniquely different children when they all fell ill with the same rash. The celebrity even uses a special guide by medical student Malone Mukwendé, which deals with the problem of various skin diseases of people of different races. She shared that her adopted daughter recently underwent major surgery.

“I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when everyone had a rash, it looked completely different depending on their skin color. But whenever I looked at medical sources, the guideline was always white skin. Recently, my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted in Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and after that the nurse advised me to call them if her skin suddenly turns pink, ”said the actress.









The actress recently consulted and interviewed medical college student Malone Mukwendé, who recommended the same guide to her. The future doctor is no less concerned about the problem of racism in medicine around the world. He said that most of the research and experiments are always done predominantly on people with fair skin. The scientist also explained that the same disease in people with different skin colors can proceed in completely different ways. According to him, racial differences in medicine can cause irreparable harm to the health of a black person, not to mention death. To combat this problem, he even created the digital platform Hutano, where he talks about racism among scientists and doctors.









In recent years, Jolie has constantly limited the communication of children with their father.













Zakhara, Angelina Jolie and Maddox













Angelina Jolie













