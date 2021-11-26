Attempt of coup d’etat stopped in Kyrgyzstan

The special services of Kyrgyzstan have prevented an attempted coup, which was planned after the upcoming parliamentary elections. This was reported by the press service of the State Committee for National Security. Among the 15 arrested are deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) and former high-ranking officials. Their names have not yet been announced.

“In the course of the work carried out by the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure the security of the upcoming parliamentary elections, data was obtained about a group of people planning to organize provocations to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country immediately after the elections, followed by a violent seizure of power,” said a spokesman for the press service. TASS).

The group was led, according to him, by parliament members and former high-ranking officials. They allegedly wanted to stage mass protests in Bishkek after the elections.

“For these purposes, the group recruited about 1,000 aggressive young people to organize mass protest actions, with whom they held systematic meetings aimed at ideological processing against state structures, discussed plans to provoke mass riots with further pushing for a violent seizure of power.” , – said the press service.

The houses and offices of the group members were searched. There security officials found documents confirming preparations for the coup, as well as weapons, ammunition and drugs. 15 people were detained, they will be prosecuted.

On November 28, Kyrgyzstan will host repeated elections of parliamentary deputies and local elections in some constituencies. A year ago, an attempt to elect deputies led to accusations of fraud, protests, the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the restructuring of the state system.

Details – in the material of “Kommersant” “Kyrgyzstan will choose in a new way.”