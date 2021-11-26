Attempt of coup d’etat suppressed in Kyrgyzstan – Gazeta.Ru

An attempt to seize power by force was suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press center of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of the country.

“The State Committee for National Security, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, suppressed the activities of a criminal group planning a violent seizure of power in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

In October reportedthat the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan revived the verdict of the former President of the country Almazbek Atambayev in the case of the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.

