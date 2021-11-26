https://ria.ru/20211126/kirgiziya-1760837653.html
Attempt of violent seizure of power was stopped in Kyrgyzstan
An attempt to seize power by force was suppressed in Kyrgyzstan
Attempt of violent seizure of power was stopped in Kyrgyzstan
The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan announced the prevention of a coup attempt. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
in the world
Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek
BISHKEK, 26 Nov – RIA Novosti. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan announced the prevention of a coup attempt. authorities, “- said a spokesman. According to him, this group was led by MPs and former high-ranking officials. They planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek and counted on the support of the political forces that lost the elections. To this end, the group recruited about a thousand aggressive young people. “Systematic meetings were held aimed at ideological indoctrination against state structures, plans to provoke mass riots were discussed, with further pushing for a violent seizure of power,” the State Committee for National Security said. active members of the group and their offices were searched. Special services officers found documents confirming preparation for the crime, as well as firearms, ammunition and drugs. As a result, 15 members of the group were detained. Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held in October 2020. After them, riots broke out in the country, as a result, the CEC canceled the voting results, and President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. A new attempt to elect deputies is scheduled for November 28.
Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek
