SOCHI, November 26 – RIA Novosti. During his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that before the meeting he had spoken with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB head Alexander Bortnikov and one of the deputy prime ministers. “I have just talked with my colleagues. Russia, whom you know well, who deals with issues related to economic problems, unblocking transport corridors. I spoke with the Minister of Defense, with the Director of the FSB, who, as you know, are subordinate to the border services that make a significant contribution to the settlement, “Putin said …

