Biden called a way to stop the COVID pandemic – RBK

According to the American president, only global vaccination will help to stop the pandemic. Biden calls for lifting of vaccine limits in connection with the emergence of a new strain

US President Joe Biden announced the need to give up intellectual property for vaccines in connection with the emergence of a new strain in South Africa, which WHO has recognized as dangerous for the whole world.

“The reports of the new strain indicate that the pandemic will not end until global vaccinations are carried out,” Biden was quoted as saying by Reuters. “The latest news speaks of the need to quickly abandon the protection of users’ rights to vaccines,” he said.

In addition, Biden said that the United States will ban entry into the country from eight African countries, where there is a threat of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, to which the WHO has assigned the Greek letter omicron (O). These are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Mozambique and Malawi. At the same time, the ban does not apply to US citizens who are in these states.

WHO recognizes a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa as a threat to the world



The UK, France and Canada also imposed similar restrictions on Friday evening.