Biden told when the pandemic will end

Biden told when the pandemic will end

2021-11-26T22: 48

WASHINGTON, November 26 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus confirms the need to lift restrictions on intellectual property from vaccines: the pandemic will not end until vaccinations are made around the world. “News of the new variant (coronavirus) should make it clearer than ever before. earlier that the pandemic will not end until vaccination is global, “Biden said in a White House press release. Biden said more pressing is the call to remove intellectual property rights from vaccines.” at the ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, to respond to the US cry to move away from intellectual property protection for COVID vaccines so they can be produced globally. I supported this position in April; today’s news confirms the importance of moving forward quickly, “said the US President …

