https://ria.ru/20211126/bayden-1760989120.html
Biden told when the pandemic will end
Biden told when the pandemic will end – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Biden told when the pandemic will end
US President Joe Biden said that the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus confirms the need to lift restrictions on intellectual property … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T22: 48
2021-11-26T22: 48
2021-11-26T22: 48
spread of coronavirus
in the world
USA
joe biden
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759405687_0:42:3072:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_94c6cdce6361e9253c692de360488b80.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 26 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus confirms the need to lift restrictions on intellectual property from vaccines: the pandemic will not end until vaccinations are made around the world. “News of the new variant (coronavirus) should make it clearer than ever before. earlier that the pandemic will not end until vaccination is global, “Biden said in a White House press release. Biden said more pressing is the call to remove intellectual property rights from vaccines.” at the ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, to respond to the US cry to move away from intellectual property protection for COVID vaccines so they can be produced globally. I supported this position in April; today’s news confirms the importance of moving forward quickly, “said the US President …
https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760831275.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759405687_64-0:2795:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_650714e475b892eaa0d9e9b60db14695.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, joe biden, covid-19 coronavirus
Biden told when the pandemic will end
“News of the new variant (of the coronavirus) should make it clearer than ever before that the pandemic will not end until vaccination is global,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House press service.
“This is a hypermutant”: a new especially dangerous strain of coronavirus is approaching
Biden said there is a growing call to remove intellectual property rights from vaccines.
“I call on countries meeting next week for the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting to respond to the US call to move away from intellectual property protection for COVID vaccines so they can be produced globally. I endorsed this position in April; today’s news confirms the importance moving forward quickly, “the US President said.