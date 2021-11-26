Billionaire Ebralidze was arrested in St. Petersburg

https://ria.ru/20211126/peterburg-1760989790.html

S.-PETERSBURG, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The Kuibyshevsky District Court has arrested billionaire Alexander Ebralidze in the case of embezzlement of 3 billion rubles, according to the united press service of the St. Petersburg courts. Article 33-part 4 of Article 160 (Misappropriation or embezzlement) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation until December 23, “- according to the statement of the united press service of the courts. According to the investigation, Ebralidze organized the misappropriation of money entrusted to businessman Eldar Dygov in 2014-2016 , stored in JSCB “Constance-Bank” JSC, in the amount of more than 2.9 billion rubles. Earlier it was reported that Dygov was chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest in the same case. As noted in the press service of the courts, on November 24, Ebralidze was detained, he did not admit that he was sane, refused to testify. The charge was not brought against him. will obviously hide from the preliminary investigation and the court, leave the borders of the Russian Federation. In addition, according to the press service of the courts, during a search in Ebralidze’s office, e-mails were found, indicating that the defendant was aware of the organization of contract killings. Ebralidze is known as the founder of the Talion company, was engaged in the refurbishment of buildings in the center of St. Petersburg. He also founded and headed the “World Congress of the Nations of Georgia”, which unites Georgians living outside their historical homeland. In 2009, at the International Conference of the Nations of Georgia in Sochi, he announced his intention to participate in the presidential elections in Georgia. In addition, Ebralidze became one of the three founders of the St. Petersburg Law Academy and is a sponsor of humanitarian projects, in particular, the installation in the center of St. Petersburg of a monument to the hero of the Patriotic War of 1812, Prince Pyotr Bagration. In 2006, Ebralidze presented the State Hermitage with two unique works by Russian carvers from the first quarter of the 19th century.

